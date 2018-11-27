Sindh should be allowed to recover revenues, demands Murad

SUKKUR: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has once again raised the demand for collecting the provoincial revenues.

Addressing the media on Monday, the chief minister said the province generates the largest share of country’s revenues and it could be collected manifold and more efficiently if the province is allowed to recover it.

Accompanied by senior leader Syed Khursheed Shah, Nisar Khohro and other party leaders, the chief minister said we have asked the federal government to appoint a committee headed by the attorney general to redesign the water share of the provinces.

Criticising the PTI government, the chief minister said they are about to complete their first 100 days in power but they have nothing to show as their performance. He said the Chief Justice of Pakistan while expressing appreciation for the provincial health sector had said the hospitals of Sindh are performing better than the rest of the country. Murad Ali Shah claimed that the Sindh government is addressing the health and nutrition issues of Tharparkar. The chief minister said he fully understands the concerns of the sugar cane growers and would ensure speedy payment.

He said the Police foiled the terrorists bid to attack the Chinese consulate. He said investigations are underway and soon the terrorist support network would be arrested and produced in the court.

Addressing the media, Syed Khursheed Shah, Nisar Khohro and other party leaders said the federal government must allocate funds for the Basha and Munda Dams as they cannot be built by crowd financing alone.

Earlier, the Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah visited the Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Sports complex which is the venue of the PPP’s Yum-e-Tassis to be held on November 30. He said the party foundation day would be attended by the leadership and workers from all over the country.