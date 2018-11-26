close
Mon Nov 26, 2018
November 26, 2018
Anti-Polio drive

Islamabad

APP
November 26, 2018

Rawalpindi: Five-day anti-polio drive will start in district Rawalpindi from December 10 to 14.

During the campaign, 1950 polio teams will go door-to-door to administer anti-polio drops to 811,798 children less than five years of age. Talking to journalists, Deputy Commissioner, Dr Umer Jahangir said that they have taken special measures to launch the campaign.

He added that senior staff of the district health department would monitor the working of the teams.

Special counters would be set up at public parks, railway stations, bus stands, wagon stands, airport and other transit points to administer anti-polio drops to the children so that no child of five year could remain unattended, he added.

