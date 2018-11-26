France beat Pakistan 4-1 in practice match

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: France defeated Pakistan hockey team 4-1 in their practice match ahead of the World Cup in Bhubaneswar, India, on Sunday. According to the reports received here, Pakistan’s PC drag flicker Aleem Bilal scored the solitary goal. Pakistan will play their second practice match against Ireland.
KARACHI: France defeated Pakistan hockey team 4-1 in their practice match ahead of the World Cup in Bhubaneswar, India, on Sunday. According to the reports received here, Pakistan’s PC drag flicker Aleem Bilal scored the solitary goal. Pakistan will play their second practice match against Ireland.
Comments