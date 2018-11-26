close
Mon Nov 26, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
November 26, 2018
France beat Pakistan 4-1 in practice match

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
November 26, 2018

KARACHI: France defeated Pakistan hockey team 4-1 in their practice match ahead of the World Cup in Bhubaneswar, India, on Sunday. According to the reports received here, Pakistan’s PC drag flicker Aleem Bilal scored the solitary goal. Pakistan will play their second practice match against Ireland.

