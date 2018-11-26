PFF elections tentatively scheduled between December 10 and 13

KARACHI: Shoaib Shaheen, the Returning Officer appointed by the Supreme Court to conduct the elections of Pakistan Football Federation (PFF), said on Sunday that the polls were expected to be held between December 10 and 13.

“I am sitting here with December 12 in mind as the election date. But it is tentative as I have heard that the Chief Justice of Pakistan is about to hold an international seminar in Islamabad in these days. We will have to consider this matter. I will decide it tomorrow,” said Shoaib, who is a member of the Supreme Court Bar Association.

To a query, he said that he would also decide about the matter of the Islamabad Football Association (IFA) and Pakistan Football Referees Association (PFRA) on Monday (today).Shoaib, a senior advocate, said that he would write to invite the world football governing body (FIFA), Asian Football Confederation (AFC), Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) and Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) to send their observers.

When asked whether he was facing any issue in the electoral process, Shoaib said there was no issue.However, he was quick to add if there was any issue he would “try to resolve” that. The RO convened a meeting of the presidents of provincial associations on Saturday in Islamabad. It was attended by the presidents of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab associations. The PFRA and IFA representatives were also there.The provinces and departments have been asked to send their nominations for the PFF Congress by November 30.