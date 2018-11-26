Siraj urges govt to fulfil election promises

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has said that the 100 days of the PTI government are almost over but the government has not been able to fulfil any of its promises.

He said that instead of taking U-Turns and justifying its U-Turns, the government should take a right turn and try to fulfil its election promises. He said that the Constitution clearly defined the rights of the minorities, including the Qadiyanis but they are conspiring against the Constitution by not accepting themselves as non-Muslims.

Addressing a Khatamul Anbya conference at the Aiwan-e-Iqbal on Sunday, the JI Ameer made it clear that betrayal of the Constitution would not be tolerated in any manner. He urged the government to stop the patronage of the Qadiyanis in compliance with their oath of office. Speaking on the occasion, Sirajul Haq said the Qadiyanis were rebelling against the Constitution and they wanted the abolition of its Islamic provisions especially those pronouncing the Qadiyanis non-Muslims and the article 295-C. He said that the nation would not tolerate their conspiracies and would protect the Constitution at every cost. He said that the Constitution was the sign of national unity and unanimity.

The JI chief said the masses could overlook every lapse of the government but they could not tolerate the government officials’ free dealings with the Qadiyanis and their patronage. He said the minorities were free to practice their religion and if the Qadiyanis accepted themselves a minority, nobody would have any objection to them.

He said instead of taking U-Turns and justifying its U-Turns, the government should take the right turn and fulfil its election promises. He said the masses wanted relief and end of poverty, hunger and unemployment and they could not be satisfied merely by hollow slogans.