Young mathematicians exhibit their skills at olympiad

Islamabad : 14th edition of much awaited annual event National Inter Schools Mathematics Olympiad (ISMO) was held and around 14000 students participated from all over country in 28 branches of Pak Turk International School and College. The purpose was to provoke interest among the students. Educationists have the point of view that there are not enough chances for the student to exhibit their talent to the world. There is an immense need of such programs for our brilliant youth. The competition provides a great chance for the students of class 5, 6, 7 and 8 to show their potential and win handsome prizes.

This competition was open for the students of Government Schools as well as for private schools. It was held in 30 cities of Pakistan simultaneously where the same examination papers were held at same time in these venues. Students competed in this unique Olympiad which is aimed at imparting interest in Mathematics education. Chairman Pak Turk Foundation Alamgir Khan, Director Education Israr Shah and Principal college Maryam Usman H-8 branch welcomed the students in a ceremony before start of examination, In her welcome address Maryam Usman said that Math is the mother of sciences and first Muslim mathematician Al-Khwarizmi is the title of ISMO. “This competition tends to make participants into very sharp minded and clever problem solvers,” she added.

Attractive cash prizes in addition to plaques and certificates will be kept for the national position holders. 1st position holders from each 5, 6, 7 and 8 class students will get a cash prize of Rs50,000/- each. 2nd position holders from each 5, 6, 7 and 8 class students will get a cash prize of Rs40,000/- each. 3rd position holders from each 5, 6, 7 and 8 class students will get a cash prize of Rs25,000/- each. Moreover, top 15 position holders in each region will also get attractive prizes. The total cash money award will be approximately Rs3 million.

It is worth mentioning here that top position holder of class 8 category will be awarded with the title of “Al-Khwarizmi of Pakistan” which will remain with that student for the period of one year. Students, teachers, head of educational institutes, educationists and parents also visited the schools. Every year increasing number of the participating students showed the credibility and transparency of the event. The guests also appreciated the excellent arrangements for the students and for the visitors as well. Result of the competition will be announced on December 11th, 2018 through website and an attractive prize distribution ceremony will be held.