Work on Rs862m gas supply project inaugurated in Mardan

MARDAN: The work on the natural gas supply to parts of the National Assembly constituencies, NA-20 and NA-22, was inaugurated here Saturday at two ceremonies in Mardan’s Katlang tehsil.

The project would cost more than Rs862 million. The gas pipeline spread over 29 kilometres would provide gas to about 30 villages and hamlets of Katlang tehsil in provincial assembly constituency, PK-48 Mardan.

Ali Mohammad Khan, the minister of state for parliamentary affairs who is the MNA from NA-22 Mardan, inaugurated the work on the project at separate ceremonies at Ghundo Shamozai and Kharki villages. He was accompanied by Mujahid Khan, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA from NA-20 Mardan, and Malik Shaukat Khan, the party’s MPA from PK-48 Mardan.

A large number of people attended the events and expressed happiness over the inauguration of work on the gas supply project. Most of the participants at the ceremonies were PTI members and supporters. The supporters of other political parties and notables of the area also attended the events.

Taj Ali Khan, regional manager, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL), Mardan region, earlier briefed the participants about the gas supply project. He said the specified pipe for the project would become available in January 2019 and the expected month of completion of laying the main pipeline is June 2019. He said subsequently the distribution network would be installed to supply gas to each village.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Mohammad Khan in his speech termed the PTI the party of change and said Prime Minister Imran Khan believed in serving the people and putting Pakistan on the path of progress. He said the Prime Minister is a crusader against corruption and a firm believer in making the rulers accountable. He also highlighted Imran Khan’s strong religious beliefs and gave examples of his devotion to Islamic teachings.

Responding to the demands made earlier in the welcome address by PTI’s local leaders Zarshad Khan and Israr Nabi, Ali Mohammad Khan promised to take these up at the level of federal and provincial governments. He said meetings would be arranged with KP’s Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, federal Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan and the Frontier Works Organization (FWO) head to apprise them of the demands and grievances of the people of PK-48 constituency and get these resolved.

Mujahid Khan, MNA, and Malik Shaukat, MPA, also spoke on the occasion and said they would stand by the people and make every effort to fulfill their aspirations. They said the PTI government is new and had to face economic challenges since its installation, but it won’t disappoint the masses and implement its manifesto.