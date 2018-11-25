HR task force expanded

Islamabad: The Ministry of Human Rights has added two more members to the National Task Force on Human Rights taking its strength to 15.

According to a notification of the ministry, the task force will be responsible for the implementation of the action plan to improve the human rights situation in the country.

Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shaireen Mazari will be its chairperson, while its members include secretary of human rights, MNA Nafisa Inayatullah Khan Khattak, Senator Muhammad Khan Niazi, representatives of the interior, law and justice, planning, development and Reforms, religious affairs and interfaith harmony, federal education and professional training, information, finance, Establishment Division, provincial governments, foreign affairs ministry and ministry of commerce, and director general (HR).