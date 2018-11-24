Two traders kidnapped from Lahore recovered

PESHAWAR: The police with the help of Counter-Terrorism Department and other law-enforcement agencies recovered two well-off residents of Lahore kidnapped from Ring Road on November 8 and arrested three kidnappers, including two women hailing from Afghanistan.

Speaking at a press conference at the Malik Saad Shaheed Police Lines here on Friday, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Javed Iqbal that unidentified gunmen had kidnaped Malik Tariq and Mohammad Waris in the limits of Paharipura Police Station.

SSP Investigation Nisar Ahmad, SP City Shafiullah Gandapur and SP CTD Tariq Habib were also present on the occasion.

He said the two traders had come to Peshawar to appear before a court, adding their families later received calls from Afghanistan for Rs500 million as ransom.

“The police raided a house in Faqirabad and recovered the kidnapped persons.

Three kidnappers, including two women, were also arrested,” said the SSP Operations.

Meanwhile, the SP Cantt Waseem Riaz in another press conference told reporters that police arrested six members of three different rings of street criminals and recovered cash, ornaments, motorcycles and other valuables. The official said the gangs were involved in different incidents in Hayatabad.