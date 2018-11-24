Punjab Cabinet approves draft laws

LAHORE: An important meeting of the provincial cabinet was held here Friday with Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in the chair in which important decisions were made besides approving a number of draft laws recommended by cabinet’s standing committee on legislation.

According to a handout, the meeting held at the Chief Minister’s House approved draft law for giving concession on property tax in six computerised districts. Draft amendment to Punjab Motor Vehicles Rules 1969 under Provincial Motor Vehicle Ordinance 1965 was approved to introduce automated registration card in Punjab. Amendment draft of Punjab Restaurant Invoice Monitoring System Rules 2015 and Punjab Sales Tax for Service Enforcement Rules 2014 were also approved.

The meeting also gave approval to leave for performing Hajj and Umrah and giving of right to grant for financial assistance and draft amendment to Indus River System Authority Act 1992 (Chashma Right Canal Lift Irrigation Canal project).

Draft laws relating to enforcement of provincial sales tax on intercity transportation, transportation of luggage through roads or provision of services through pipelines were also given approval. The meeting approved the draft acts for the establishment of Namal Institute and bifurcation of Punjab Institute of Neurosciences from Ameer-ud-Din Medical College/Postgraduate Medical Institute, Lahore. It also approved the draft relating to the nominations and establishment of search committee for dealing with relevant matters, including determination of educational qualification, experience and other matters for filling the post of vice- chancellor of Punjab Tianjin University of Technology, Lahore. Draft law about policy for reallocation of sugar mills in Punjab was also approved along with a draft law for the establishment of Punjab Skills Development Authority.

Notification regarding establishment of Punjab University of Technology Rasool in Mandi Bahauddin was also validated by the meeting along with approval of draft of Punjab Labour Policy 2018. Similarly, drafts of Punjab Occupational Safety and Health Act 2018, Punjab Domestic Act 2018 and Agricultural Policy 2018 were approved as well. Meanwhile, amendments to Punjab Right to Information Act 2018, Punjab Right to Public Service Act 2018, Police Order 2018 (ADR committees), Punjab Prevention of Conflict of Interest Act 2018 and Punjab Whistleblower Protection Act and Vigilance Commission Act 2018 were approved by the cabinet.

The meeting validated the audit reports of the Auditor General about public sector companies. It decided to auction the luxury vehicles; 22 such vehicles will be auctioned while six bulletproof vehicles will be given to police for security. The meeting decided that 10 such vehicles will be placed in the pool and it was also decided in principle that the policy of vehicles’ allotment should be examined. The chief minister directed to constitute a high-level committee adding that this committee should devise a unified policy for the allotment of government vehicles. Supplementary grant for the release of arrears amounting to Rs4.60 billion for 1,263-megawatt RLNG power project of Punjab Thermal Power Limited in Jhang was also approved.

Punjab cabinet decided that recruitment process through Punjab Public Service Commission will be continued while cabinet committee will present its recommendations on case to case basis for other recruitments. Health and education departments will be permitted for recruitment on priority basis, it decided.

The meeting also validated the reports of Auditor General of Pakistan for Punjab government’s civil works departments, commercial audit and evaluation receipt of taxes, forestry department and others for 2016-17 and 2017-18. The meeting decided to constitute a cabinet committee for the construction of Dadhocha Dam on Ling River on BOT basis; 35 million gallon water will be provided to Rawalpindi city from this dam, the meeting was told. It was decided to expand the scope of health insurance programme across the province and this programme will be soon started in 19 more districts. The rate of provincial sales tax will be zero for health insurance programme.

The cabinet meeting also approved Punjab Industrial Policy 2018 along with procedure of allotment in labour colonies. Addressing the meeting, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said that implementation of industrial policy will help to increase investment and employment opportunities. He directed that solid measures should be taken to implement this policy adding that every step of the Punjab government is taken for public welfare. The Punjab government is working like a team and targets of 100-day programme of the prime minister have been achieved. It is for the first time in the history of the Punjab province that a number of draft laws have been approved and we will jointly work for the durable development of the province, the chief minister concluded.