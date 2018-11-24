Pemra issues notices to 22 TV channels

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) Friday served show-cause notices on 22 television channels for their ‘marathon and irresponsible coverage’ of a terrorist attack on the Chinese Consulate in Karachi.

According to a statement issued by the Authority, such extensive coverage by television channels was a violation of its rules and the Electronic Media Code of Conduct 2015. Pemra said that on several occasions in the past as well it had directed the television channels to be careful in covering terror-related incidents because they create fear among the public. The channels have seven days to explain their positions on giving coverage to the terror attack.