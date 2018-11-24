SMS guards’ role lauded

The guard force of Security & Management & Services (SMS), including security guards Shaukat and Kamran and lady searcher Ruby Razzaq, deployed inside the premises of the Chinese Consulate in Karachi, played a significant role in the management of the emergency, said a statement issued on Friday.

The guards proactively secured visa staff members and visa applicants, moved them into a washroom and remained in the Visa Section themselves. The statement said that at 0930 hours, reportedly three terrorists tried to forcibly enter the Chinese Consulate via a police check post. On resistance from the deployed policemen, they opened fire, leaving two cops injured. The cops were shifted to the JPMC, where they later embraced martyrdom. The attackers reportedly hurled a hand grenade.

Meanwhile, personnel of law enforcement agencies, including the Rangers and police, reached the premises, surrounded the area, started a search inside the compound for the terrorists. According to the statement, three terrorists were killed in cross fire with the law enforcers during the search operation and a suicide vest was seized. It said the SMS management remained in constant touch with both Chinese officials and the guard force till the situation around 1102 hours got clear.