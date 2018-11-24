LEAs told to expedite operation against terrorists

Chairing a law and order meeting in the aftermath of the terrorist attack in the morning on the Chinese Consulate General in Karachi, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Friday directed law enforcement agencies (LEAs) to accelerate intelligence-based targeted operations in the city against terrorist elements.

“The attempt to attack the Chinese Consulate General shows that there are still abettors of terrorists in the city and we have to eliminate them,” he asserted. The CM said the attack on the Chinese consulate in Clifton was a second terrorist incident in the city in recent days after the explosion in Quaidabad. “This shows that abettors of terrorists are present in the city; therefore, we will have to accelerate intelligence-based targeted operations against terrorists and their abettors,” he maintained.

Shah said it was a matter of concern that the terrorists, who must be staying somewhere in Karachi and were equipped with weapons and explosives, were not detected by law enforcers during their stay in the city and likewise they were not detected when they travelled from their hideout to the Chinese consulate in Clifton.

“This shows that our road checking system needs to be more effective and strict,” he said, directing the additional IG Karachi to vigorously carry out snap checking in the city.

Briefing the chief minister on the terrorist attack, Sindh Inspector General of Police Dr. Kaleem Imam said the incident took place at around 9:30 am when three unidentified terrorists equipped with grenades and heavy weapons tried to enter the Chinese consulate situated near the shrine of Abdullah Shah Ghazi in Clifton Block 4.

Dr Imam explained that upon receiving the information, the Special Security Unit of the police and Rangers reached the site and prevented the terrorists from entering the consulate. During the counter operation, all the three terrorists were killed, two policemen and two civilians martyred while a private security guard sustained injuries who was shifted along with the bodies to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC), the IG said, adding that efforts were under way to identify the terrorists.

The CM directed the IG to properly investigate the incident. “This must be worked out as the police worked out high profile cases like the Safoora Chowrangi massacre and other similar incidents,” he said. The meeting was informed that the Clifton police and Counter-Terrorism Department had been assigned the responsibility to investigate the consulate attack.

The policemen martyred in the incident were identified as ASI Ashraf Dawood and constable Mohammad Amir; whereas, Niaz Mohammad and his son Zaheer Shah were the civilians who lost their lives in the attack. The civilians belonged to Quetta. The injured guard was identified as Mohammad Jumman.

The CM directed the IG to look after the families of the martyred policemen and also ordered necessary arrangements to shift the bodies of the civilians to Balochistan. Additional IG Karachi Dr Ameer Shaikh informed the meeting about the ammunition seized from the site, which included slabs of C4, two types of explosive materials, batteries, chemicals, RGD-I grenades, seven RGD-5 grenades, two sub-machine guns and rounds that had not been counted then. "All the ammunition has been defused,” the Karachi police chief said.

The CM also directed the IG to conduct a security audit of all the diplomatic missions and consulates in the city and install most modern CCTV cameras in the vicinities of the consulates general in Karachi.

The meeting was also attended by Adviser to the CM on Information Murtaza Wahab, Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, Home Secretary Kazi Kabir, Karachi Commissioner Iftikhar Shalwani, representatives of the Pakistan Rangers and V Corps and provincial heads of intelligence agencies.

CM meets consul general

Earlier, the CM met Chinese Consul General Wang Yu and enquired after his well-being. After learning about the attempted terrorist attack, Shah visited the consulate and met the Chinese consul general and his staff. The CM told them that adequate security measures had been taken at the consulate due to which the terrorist attack had been successfully thwarted.

“As soon as the incident was reported to me, I got in touch with the IG Police and DG [Sindh] Rangers and remained in constant touch with them until they controlled the situation,” Shah informed the consul general.

The Chinese diplomat thanked the CM for his prompt action and lauded the LEAs for controlling the situation. The IG was also present on the occasion. He informed the consul general that as the terrorists attempted to attack the consulate, the Clifton SHO and SSP Suhai Aziz reached the spot and fought bravely against the terrorists. Soon Investigation SSP Tariq Dharejo and Rangers also rushed to the site to participate in the counter operation in which all the three terrorists were killed.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail also visited the Chinese consulate after the terrorist attack was repulsed and met the consul general. On behalf of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Ismail conveyed the message of goodwill to the Chinese envoy. The governor also praised the LEAs and martyred cops for thwarting the terrorist attack.

Funeral prayers

The CM and governor also attended the funeral prayers for the martyred policemen at the Garden police headquarters. Shah met family members of the martyred cops and assured them that they would not be left alone. “The provincial government would look after you properly as you are not alone,” he said to the bereaved family members.

Shah also praised bravery and perseverance exhibited by the diplomatic staff of the consulate during the incident. Evergreen and historical ties between China and Pakistan will not be affected by such terrorist acts, he maintained.

ASP Suhai

Clifton ASP Suhai Aziz received praise from all quarters for courageously responding to the terrorist attack and leading the operation. The female assistant superintendent of police was among the first police officers who reached the Chinese consulate. She actively took part in the counter operation to foil the terrorist attack.

The IG recommended Quaid-e-Azam Police Medal for her on account of bravery she demonstrated during the incident. She is the first female officer of the police for whom the award has been recommended. Dr Imam also announced a cash award of Rs200,000 and a certificate of commendation for her. The same rewards were also announced for SSP South Pir Muhammad Shah and SSP Investigation Tariq Dharejo.

Hailing from a family of modest means of Bhai Khan Talpur village in Tando Muhammad Khan district, Suhai joined the police force after clearing her CSS examinations in 2013.

Her prompt action against terrorists was repeatedly highlighted by the media. She thanked media persons for encouraging her and portraying her positively. “I did only what I was responsible for,” she said.

Health minister sees injured

Sindh Health Minister Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho visited the JPMC to enquire after the health of the private security guard who was injured during the terrorist attack.

The health minister assured the injured guard, Jumman, that every available treatment facility would be provided to him. The injured guard was brought to the JPMC after the attack where his gunshot wounds are being treated at a semi-intensive care unit.

Dr. Pechuho also expressed grief over loss of the lives of police personnel and civilians during the attack. It was due to bravery of civilians and security forces that the terrorists could not manage to inflict any loss to Chinese diplomats and other staff at the consulate, she said.

The health minister said no stone would be left unturned in providing health care facilities to the injured. She asked JPMC Executive Director Dr. Seemin Jamali, who accompanied her on the occasion, to provide best treatment to the injured.

Dr. Pechuho also commended Dr. Jamali along with doctors, paramedics and nurses at the JPMC for making swift preparations after learning about the consulate attack. The JPMC administration and staff made proper arrangements to deal with the situation after the attack, she said.

Wahab praises martyrs

Adviser to the Chief Minister on Information Barrister Murtaza Wahab paid tribute to the martyred police officials who lost their lives in the terrorist attack on the Chinese consulate.

Offering condolences to the families of the martyred policemen, the information adviser prayed to God to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family members to bear their irreparable loss with fortitude.