K-Electric organises seminar

KARACHI: K-Electric organised an energy conservation seminar at the Korangi Association of Trade and Industries (KATI) recently, a statement said on Friday.

The seminar was attended by more than 75 representatives from KATI members and energy efficiency solution providers. It highlighted the need for energy efficiency and environment-friendly industrial operations, the statement said.

KATI President Muhammad Danish Khan said, “We are hopeful that the participating industrial concerns will actively pursue and adopt energy conservation and energy efficiency measures shared during the seminar.”