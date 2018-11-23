Women university students launch social work activities

SWABI: The students of English Language and Literature Department of the Women University Swabi on Thursday launched a two-day of social work activities and different competitions for school children.

On the first day, the event was attended by a number of students, faculty members, school students and parents.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Khanzadi Fatima Khattak was the chief guest at the inaugural activities.

She said the university had made it mandatory for students to carry out social services. “It is one of the basic requirement for obtaining degrees,” she added.

Other speakers said the students were future leaders, empathic and socially responsible citizens.