Trump rows with chief justice on ‘bias’ against his policies

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump entered an extraordinary row Wednesday with the chief justice of the Supreme Court, claiming "shocking" bias against his policies in parts of the judiciary.

He singled out the Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, whose jurisdiction includes left-leaning California, tweeting that its rulings "are making our country unsafe! Very dangerous and unwise!"

Earlier, Chief Justice John Roberts, who rarely makes political statements, rebuked criticism of the courts by Trump, insisting that the judiciary is "independent." Responding to complaints by Trump that judges appointed by Democratic presidents act against the current White House, Roberts told the Associated Press: "We do not have Obama judges or Trump judges, Bush judges or Clinton judges."

"What we have is an extraordinary group of dedicated judges doing their level best to do equal right to those appearing before them," Roberts said. "That independent judiciary is something we should all be thankful for," the chief justice added in a brief statement.

Trump, who is on holiday in Florida, fired back on Twitter. "Sorry Chief Justice John Roberts, but you do indeed have ´Obama judges,´ and they have a much different point of view than the people who are charged with the safety of our country," he wrote.

He said that "a vast number" of cases concerning his controversial priorities, like a harsh crackdown on illegal immigration, had been overturned. "Please study the numbers, they are shocking," Trump wrote.

The row came one day after Trump criticized a federal judge who temporarily blocked the administration from its decision to deny the right to political asylum applications for people who enter the country illegally.

US District Judge Jon Tigar in San Francisco issued a temporary restraining order against the Trump move, which comes as a large group of Central American migrants, frequently described by Trump as dangerous, is heading on foot for the US southern border.

On Tuesday, Trump lashed out at the judge´s ruling, calling it a "disgrace." "This was an Obama judge, and I´ll tell you what, this is not going to happen anymore," Trump said. "People should not be allowed to immediately run to this very friendly circuit and file their case." "We will win that case in the Supreme Court of the United States," Trump said.