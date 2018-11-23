Dunyapur athletes make impressive start

LAHORE: The competitions of Punjab Annual Sports Calendar commenced with athletics events on Thursday across the province.

On the opening day, Inter-Tehsil Level Athletics U-16 Girls competitions were held at Lodhran. The athletes from three tehsils of Lodhran district – Kahror Pakka, Lodhran and Dunyapur featured in the athletics events.

The U-16 girls from Dunyapur stole the show by winning all the athletics meets including 100m, 200m, 400m, 800m, long jump, discus throw, 4x100 relay race and shot putt after exciting competitions.

Ramzana Bibi (100m and long jump), Tayyba Naz (200m and relay race) and Momna Ramzan (shot putt and discus throw) and Aiman Shahzadi (400m and 800m) of Dunyapur emerged winners in two athletics events each during the day’s proceedings.

Following the results: 100m: Ramzana Bibi (Dunyapur), Rimsha Noreen (Kahror Pakka), Sidra Saeed (Dunyapur)

200m: Tayyaba Naz (Dunyapur), Anam (Dunyapur), Rimsha Noreen (Kahror Pakka)

400m: Aimen Shahzadi (Dunyapur), Alishba (Dunyapur), Muqaddas (Lodhran)

800m: Aimen Shahzadi (Dunyapur), Rimsha Islam (Lodhran), Momna Ramzan (Dunyapur)

Shot putt: Momna Ramzan (Dunyapur), Rabia (Dunyapur), Tania (Lodhran)

Long jump: Ramzana Bibi (Dunyapur), Rimsha Islam (Lodhran), Hala Qureshi (Kahror Pakka)

Discus throw: Momna Ramzan (Dunyapur), Naseeb Fatima (Kahror Pakka), Rabia (Dunyapur) 4x100 relay race: Tayyaba Naz (Dunyapur), Tania (kahror Pakka), Rimsha Islam (Lodhran)

The girls and boys volleyball event of SBP’s Annual Sports Calendar was organized in District Jhelum. The players from four tehsils of Jhelum district – Pind Dadan Khan, Sohawa, Jhelum and Dina took part in the volleyball event. In the girls volleyball event, Dina emerged winner in the title clash against Jhelum by 25-9, 25-16 while the boys from Jhelum thrashed Dina in the final encounter by 25-21, 25-13.