Indian police file rape case against Bollywood actor

MUMBAI: Indian police said Wednesday they had registered a rape case against Bollywood actor Alok Nath, a rare development in India´s burgeoning #MeToo movement, with very few accusations under investigation by the authorities. Vinta Nanda, a writer and producer, has accused the veteran actor of raping her 19 years ago. “Yesterday (Tuesday), Vinta Nanda visited Oshiwara police station (in Mumbai) and filed a complaint against Alok Nath. “Investigations are on and an FIR (first information report) has been filed under section 376 of the IPC (Indian Penal Code),” deputy commissioner Paramjit Singh Dahiya told AFP. In a Facebook post published last month Nanda said she had been “brutalised and violated endlessly” by the popular star. She did not name him directly but dropped enough hints which led others in the Hindi film industry to quickly identify him on Twitter. Nath, 62, denies the allegations and has sued Nanda for defamation.