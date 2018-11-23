‘Government to unveil education roadmap soon’

Islamabad: Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood said that government is planning a roadmap for education and would unveil it in the next few days.

Speaking at the 60th anniversary of the Friedrich Naumann Foundation for Freedom (FNF) he said that present government is seriously engaged in planning a roadmap for education. “We are going to focus on four areas including bringing out of school children to schools, to constitute single national curriculum, improvement of quality of education and developing the skills of your young people would be the major priorities. “These four priorities be part of our objectives and the next few days we would be unveiling them”, he said, adding that we will unveil particular program in the capital city for out of school children in which we have many partners.

The Minister said that FNF has done a great service to the civil society of Pakistan as it provides platform to public and financial resources. Stronger civil society organizations are the essential part of the democracy. “Democracy cannot progress without stronger civil society organizations”, he said, adding that all these activities reflect strong relation between Pakistan and Germany. Martin Kobler German Ambassador to Pakistan speaking on the occasion said that FNF has been working in this country for last 32 years. This is long engagement to support civil society to promote democracy, to advocate for economic freedom and focus on education”, he said, adding that where there is no education, no body can promote civil society as education is the basis of solution of all problems.

Kobler said that freedom is under threat now days in many areas in the international sphere. He said that freedom is under threat, multilateral system is under threat and the recurrence to nationalism is underway which has an in effect on each and every state. Gulmina Bilal, executive director of Individualland Pakistan also spoke on the occasion.