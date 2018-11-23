Driving licence age to be lowered to 16 yrs

LAHORE: Following the traffic reforms instructions outlines by the Lahore High Court, Police Traffic Reforms Committee convened a meeting chaired by Chief Operating Officer at Punjab Safe Cities Authority Qurban Lines (PSCA).

The forum approved following provisions. E-challan account to be linked with driving licence eligibility and validity in that the traffic laws violation will directly affect score integral to maintain the licence. It was resolved to encompass otherwise a big number of unauthorised youth riders and drivers, on roads, eligibility age bar for obtaining driving licence would be lowered from 18 to 16 years and this would require amendment in Motor Vehicle Ordinance accordingly. The forum unanimously agreed to this provision to discipline and secure the now underage student commuters. It was also resolved that the data of E-challan defaulters will be linked with Excise and Taxation Department’s database to block their vehicle data in case of non-payment and indifference to the fines. Arrangements are under way to ensure clearance of such liabilities - token tax and E-challans, etc - at the time of sale or purchase of vehicles. It was decided sale and purchase of vehicles and bikes will be viable only to the valid driving licence holders.