Fri Nov 23, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
November 23, 2018
Fahmida Riaz passes away

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
November 23, 2018

LAHORE

Fahmida Riaz, poet, human rights activist and prominent voice in feminist struggle in Pakistan, passed away at the age of 72 after a prolonged illness here on Wednesday.

She was a well-known progressive Urdu writer, poet, human rights activist and feminist. She worked with Radio Pakistan and BBC Urdu service (Radio). She was a formidable figure of Pakistani literature, authored over a dozen books on poetry and fiction. She translated the writings of Albanian writer Ismail Kadare and Sufi poetry of Rumi into Urdu. She was dubbed as a ‘pioneer in feminist literature’.

Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) mourns the death of distinguished poet, thinker and activist Fahmida Riaz. In a statement issued here on Thursday, the commission hailed Ms Riaz as a human rights defender.

