SNGPL, HBL in Quaid-e-Azam Trophy final

KARACHI: Holders Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) set up final date with Habib Bank Limited (HBL) when they survived a scare to pull off a much-needed draw against Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) in the last round outing of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy Super Eight here at State Bank of Pakistan Ground on Thursday.

The SNGPL-HBL final will be held here at the UBL Sports Complex from December 4-8.SNGPL and WAPDA, who beat Lahore Blues by five wickets on Thursday, ended up with 19 points each in Group I but the former made it to the decider as they did not lose any game in the Super Eight stage. WAPDA were defeated by SNGPL by 76 runs in their first round outing of the Super Eight stage.

Chasing 258, SNGPL were reduced to 129-7 in their second innings by KRL till the end of the game on the fourth and final day.Experienced first-class cricketer Ali Waqas belted 32 and tail-ender Mohammad Imran made 21.

Left-arm pacer Sadaf Hussain and Nouman Ali captured two wickets each. Left-arm spinner Nouman finished the game with six wickets. KRL, who had 79 runs lead, resumed their second innings at 233-5 and declared at 278-5.

Opener Azeem Ghumman blasted 142 not out. Ghumman hammered nine fours in his 337-ball knock. He added 118 for the third wicket with Abdul Rehman, who chipped in with 37 off 125 balls, hitting three fours.

Ghumman added 71 for the sixth wicket unbroken stand with Nouman Ali, who scored 50 not out. Nouman smacked three fours from 85 balls.Left-arm pacer Samiullah Niazi (2-34) and part-time spinner Iftikhar Ahmed (2-85) were the successful bowlers.

KRL, who finished with 12 points after securing three points due to the first innings lead, had scored 272 in their first innings. SNGPL had posted 191, in reply.In the other showdown of Group I, last year’s runners-up WAPDA overwhelmed Lahore Blues by five wickets, their second successive win.

WAPDA achieved the 230-run target in the 65th over. Skipper Salman Butt (85*) and Mohammad Salim (48*) put on 125 for the unbroken sixth wicket association. Salman hammered 13 fours in his 97-ball knock. Salim struck three fours from 108 deliveries.

Discarded international Aizaz Cheema and Asfand Mehran got two wickets each. Cheema finished the game with six wickets. Spinner Mehran grabbed five wickets.

On Wednesday, having conceded 17 runs lead, Lahore Blues were folded for 246 after resuming their second innings at 55-2. Zafar Gohar (57) and Saad Nasim (41) batted well. Discarded international Zulfiqar Babar was the hero for WAPDA as he picked 5-83, for a match-tally of 11-141.

Lahore Blues posted 193 in their first innings. In response, WAPDA scored 210.On Wednesday, here at UBL Sports Complex, HBL whipped Peshawar by nine wickets to qualify for the final from Group II with 21 points to their credit, two ahead of Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL).

Peshawar, who had conceded four runs lead, resumed their second innings at 33-3 and were bowled out for 116. Skipper Akbar Badshah scored 49 off 73 balls, hitting nine fours.

Spinner Zohaib Khan got 4-26. He was ably backed by Amad Butt (3-28) and Umar Gul (2-24). Gul finished the match with 6-117.

HBL chased the 113-run target in the 21st over. Mohammad Waqas (54) and Sajjad Ali (34) did a fine job.

Peshawar posted 237 in their first innings. In reply, HBL made 243.In the other Group II clash, here at Southend Club Ground on Wednesday, SSGCL crushed Karachi Whites by an innings and 125 runs to finish with 19 points.

Having conceded 274 runs lead, Karachi Whites perished for 149 with stumper Mohammad Hassan scoring 84-ball 83 with 16 fours.

Spinner Kashif Bhatti got 4-25, finishing the game with 8-73. Left-arm pacer Usman Shinwari captured 3-33.In response to Karachi Whites first innings total of 158, SSGCL resumed their first innings at 392-8 and declared it at 432-8.

Fawad Alam, who was batting on 150, remained not out on 170. Fawad hit 17 fours from 258 balls during his 378 minutes stay at the crease.He was ably backed by Zia-ul-Haq, who remained not out on 30 which included five fours.