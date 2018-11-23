AFD eyes expanding Pakistan funding

ISLAMABAD: French Development Agency, a public financial institution that works to promote sustainable development, is eyeing to increase its funding footprint in Pakistan with an aim to help the country improve its various fields of economy, an envoy said on Thursday.

“The AFD (Agence Française de Développement) is also willing to expand the scope of its activities in future,” Marc Barety, Ambassador of France, said at a meeting with Makhdum khusro Bakhtyar, Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Reform at the latter’s office in federal capital.

French envoy, who was flanked by Jacky Amprou, Country Director AFD, apprised the minister that France was financing projects in different areas including hydropower, urban management and restoration of heritage sites. Appreciating the government of France for their cooperation, the minister assured him that his ministry would put all its weight behind the ongoing projects funded by AFD.