Justice Gulzar Ahmed takes oath as acting CJP

ISLAMABAD: Justice Gulzar Ahmed on Tuesday took oath as Acting Chief Justice of Pakistan.

The oath was administered by Justice Sh. Azmat Saeed in a ceremony held here in the Supreme Court.

Justice Gulzar Ahmed will act as Chief Justice of Pakistan during the period, Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, Chief Justice of Pakistan and Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa, Senior Puisne Judge remains abroad.

The ceremony was attended by Judges of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, Judges of Federal Shariat Court, Judges of Islamabad High Court, Attorney General for Pakistan, Prosecutor General NAB, Deputy Attorney Generals, senior lawyers and law officers while officers of Law & Justice Commission of Pakistan and DG, Federal Judicial Academy, Islamabad, were also present on the occasion.