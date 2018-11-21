Upper Chitral notified as new district

PESHAWAR: The Board of Revenue and Estate Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday notified the establishment of the Upper Chitral as a new district.The announcement to create the new district was made in November 2017 by then KP Chief Minister Pervez Khattak at a public gathering in Chitral in presence of PTI chairman Imran Khan. After winning the July 2018 elections and forming its government in KP again, the PTI took about three and a half months to issue the notification.The provincial cabinet a few days back had approved the creation of Upper Chitral as a new district.