Enrolment programme on the cards

Islamabad : The Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training will launch a programme on November 27 to enrol over 27,000 out-of-school children in the federal capital and 25 million across the country.

The initiative to be carried on a private-public partnership basis comes after the ministry completes a survey to ascertain the number of out-of-school children in the Islamabad Capital Territory.

The survey put the number of Islamabad's out-of-school children at around 27,300, mostly from suburban areas of Nilore and Tarnol.

The exercise was carried out in 13 union councils and 133 villages of the federal capital. The government schools functioning in these areas don't have the capacity to enrol more children. Under the plans, community schools will be established in Nilore and Tarnol areas, where the children will be prepared for the exams of fifth and eighth classes.