Kom marches toward 7th world champ medal

NEW DELHI: India’s Mary Kom on Tuesday advanced to the semi-finals of the women’s world boxing championships, assuring a seventh competition medal and title as the most successful fighter in the event’s history.

The 35-year-old pugilist beat China’s Wu Yu 5-0 in the 48kg quarterfinals of the flagship contest in New Delhi, ensuring at least a bronze medal as she advances to the final four.Kom was tied on six medals with Katie Taylor before this edition of the International Boxing Association event, but Tuesday’s victory over Wu will take her tally to a record seven.

“Once I knew her game (Wu), I planned and made the strategy accordingly,” Kom told reporters.