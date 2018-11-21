Army crowned National Women Softball champions

KARACHI: Army were crowned champions on Tuesday when they demolished WAPDA by an innings and five runs in the final of the 14th National Women Softball Championship which concluded at the Government Degree Girls College, Quetta.

Army had a tight grip on the game right from the start. WAPDA scored four runs in their seven innings with Rabia, Iqra, Sana and Umme Hani making one each.

Army made nine runs in their six innings to complete their title victory. Alia Saif and Fariha Nayab scored two runs each. Atia Ishaq, Irum Khalid, Humaira Khan, Rashida Parveen and Zahida Ghauri made one run each. Army’s pitcher Sadia Bibi and catcher Sadia Begum played a central role in their achievement in the event which was organised by Balochistan Softball Association with the collaboration of Softball Federation of Pakistan (SFP).Punjab finished with a bronze. Raheela Ilyas from Punjab was declared the best player of the event.

Former Senator Nawabzada Lashkari Raisani distributed the prizes. Also present were Director General BSB Ali Gul Kurd, SFP chief Haider Lehri, SFP Secretary General Asif Azeem, Director Sports Ghafoor Baloch.