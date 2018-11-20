close
Tue Nov 20, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 20, 2018
Advertisement

FIVB extends support to Pakistan: PVF

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
November 20, 2018

Share

ISLAMABAD: Fédération Internationale de Volleyball (FIVB) promised to extend full cooperation to Pakistan in their efforts to raise game standard in the country.

These views were expressed by FIVB President Ary Graca during his meeting with Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF) Chairman Chaudhry Yaqoob on the sidelines of the 6th World Congress held in Cancun (Mexico).

The three-day congress was a great success as it took some important decisions for the promotion of volleyball around the globe.FIVB president appreciated Pakistan’s efforts and assured the nation of full support. Graca said he wanted Pakistan to come up at world stage in volleyball. “The country has the potential to be amongst the best in the World League and World Championship. Pakistan with a population of 220 million can contribute greatly for volleyball in the world.”

The congress was also informed that Pakistan was going to start its National Volleyball League in early 2019. “Pakistan is also going to organise a six nations international tournament in early 2019 in which Iran, India, Kazakhstan, Sri Lanka and Turkmenistan will participate. All the teams have assured their participation,” Yaqoob told the house.

The PVF with the support of Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) is now engaging services of a South Korean coach to train national volleyball teams (both men and women).

Advertisement

Comments

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports