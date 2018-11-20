FIVB extends support to Pakistan: PVF

ISLAMABAD: Fédération Internationale de Volleyball (FIVB) promised to extend full cooperation to Pakistan in their efforts to raise game standard in the country.

These views were expressed by FIVB President Ary Graca during his meeting with Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF) Chairman Chaudhry Yaqoob on the sidelines of the 6th World Congress held in Cancun (Mexico).

The three-day congress was a great success as it took some important decisions for the promotion of volleyball around the globe.FIVB president appreciated Pakistan’s efforts and assured the nation of full support. Graca said he wanted Pakistan to come up at world stage in volleyball. “The country has the potential to be amongst the best in the World League and World Championship. Pakistan with a population of 220 million can contribute greatly for volleyball in the world.”

The congress was also informed that Pakistan was going to start its National Volleyball League in early 2019. “Pakistan is also going to organise a six nations international tournament in early 2019 in which Iran, India, Kazakhstan, Sri Lanka and Turkmenistan will participate. All the teams have assured their participation,” Yaqoob told the house.

The PVF with the support of Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) is now engaging services of a South Korean coach to train national volleyball teams (both men and women).