Saudi King Salman praises judiciary amid Khashoggi fallout

RIYADH: Saudi King Salman heaped praise on the kingdom´s judiciary Monday, in his first public remarks since critic Jamal Khashoggi´s murder tipped the country into one of its worst international crises.

The public prosecutor last week exonerated Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of involvement in the murder in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2. The prosecutor called for the death penalty against five men as it announced indictments against 11 people and said a total of 21 individuals were in custody in connection with the killing.

"The kingdom was founded on Islamic principles of justice and equality, and we are proud of the efforts of the judiciary and the public prosecution and the performance of the job entrusted to them," the king said in his annual address to the Shura Council, a top advisory body. The 82-year-old monarch did not directly address the murder of The Washington Post columnist in his speech.