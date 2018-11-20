Man hurt in acid attack for having 2nd marriage

MULTAN: A man was injured in an acid attack by his in-laws for contracting second marriage here on Monday.

Haq Nawaz, a resident of Kehror Pacca, had contracted second marriage against the will of his first wife and in-laws. On the day of the incident, Haq Nawaz and his second wife were on way when his in-laws Obaidur Rehman, Abu Bakr, Usman and Iqbal along with their five accomplices allegedly threw acid on him. As a result, he received serious burns.

However, his second wife remained safe in the acid attack. The injured man was shifted to the Multan Burn Hospital in a critical condition. Kehror Pacca City police said that they would register a case after receiving a complaint.

Complaint centre: Wasa Managing Director Mushtaq Ahmed Khan Monday said the Wasa complaint centre would remain functional round-the-clock on 12 Rabi-ul-Awaal. Talking to reporters, the MD said the Wasa employees would work round the clock on 12 Rabi-ul-Awaal to ensure neat and clean environment.

He said whole Wasa machinery would remain stand-by on Wednesday to combat emergency situation. He said citizens could lodge their complaints on 1334.