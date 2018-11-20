close
Tue Nov 20, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 20, 2018
Advertisement

Two killed as jeep plunges into ravine

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
November 20, 2018

Share

BISHAM: Two brothers were killed and another three persons sustained injuries when a jeep fell into a ravine in Shahpur area of Shangla district on Monday.Dawa Khan, a resident of Sheepnai area, along with his brother and three others, was driving to Kandao village in Shahpur when the jeep plunged into a gorge due to brakes failure.

Advertisement

Comments

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar