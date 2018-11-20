close
Tue Nov 20, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
November 20, 2018
Walk held in Mohmand against drugs

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
November 20, 2018

GHALLANAI: A welfare organisation on Monday held a walk to create awareness among the youth about the bad effects of drug use.

The walk was held by ‘Zamung Awaz’ in Khwezai tehsil in Mohmand district.Office-bearers of the organisation, clerics and other people participated in it.Addressing the participants of the walk, Mufti Tariq said there was a dire need to create awareness among the youth about the negative impacts of drugs.The speakers asked the government to take action against drug traffickers to prevent the youth from becoming prey to narcotics.

