Walk held in Mohmand against drugs

GHALLANAI: A welfare organisation on Monday held a walk to create awareness among the youth about the bad effects of drug use.

The walk was held by ‘Zamung Awaz’ in Khwezai tehsil in Mohmand district.Office-bearers of the organisation, clerics and other people participated in it.Addressing the participants of the walk, Mufti Tariq said there was a dire need to create awareness among the youth about the negative impacts of drugs.The speakers asked the government to take action against drug traffickers to prevent the youth from becoming prey to narcotics.