Road safety seminar highlights importance of positive behaviour

LAHORE: The true followers of Prophet (PBUH) open the paths instead of blocking them. The perfection of Muslims reflects in their talks and character. National highways and motorways are the lifeline of the country and these should never be blocked. Civilized nations always adopt peaceful way of protest instead of damaging property or creating nuisance of people. Islam teaches us to remove hurdles from passageways.

This is said by former Inspector General Zulfiqar Ahmad Cheema while speaking at a road safety seminar ‘Emergency Response in Crisis-Like Situations’ organised by National Highways & Motorway Police (NH&MP) here. Inspector General Motorway Police Allah Dino Khawaja, Additional IG Khalid Mehmood, CCPO Lahore Add IG, BA Nasir, DIG Central Zone Ahmad Arslan Malik, DG Rescue 1122 Dr Rizwan Naseer, SSP Masroor Alam Kolachi, SSP Rana Iyaz Saleem, Clinical Psychologist Ms Nazia Bashir and writer/novelist Amna Mufti attended the meeting besides a large number of people from different walks of life including media persons, transporters, lawyers, traders, educationists, students and members of civil society.

Addressing the participants former Inspector General Zulfiqar Ahmad Cheema said a positive change in the behaviour of the masses is need of the day. The better coordination is vital among the institutions to promote brotherhood and mutual tolerance, he said and admired the standards of excellence, professionalism and public service-oriented policies of motorway police. Inspector General NH&MP Allah Dino Khawaja briefed the audience as how motorway police became an Icon of excellence by transformation from conventional coercive policing to reformative public friendly policing. He stressed the need to identify potential areas of improvement in implementation, execution, coordination and monitoring mechanism in any crisis-like situation. He said Motorway Police did tremendous job while in recent blockage of national highways and motorways by facilitating road users.