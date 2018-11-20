close
Tue Nov 20, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
Agencies
November 20, 2018
Advertisement

‘Pak student committed suicide, not killed in China’

Top Story

A
Agencies
November 20, 2018

Share

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Chief of Mission (DCM) at the Chinese Embassy Zhao Lijian Monday clarified that the Pakistani student Usama Ahmed Khan had committed suicide and was not killed by some Chinese nationals in open public during a fight as was claimed in a video that went viral on the Internet.

Pakistan Defence Command, a Twitter account (@PDCMDOfficial), claimed that “21 year old Usama Ahmed Khan, belongs from Bahawalpur, went to Shenyang University for Civil Engineering, brutally killed by 2 Chinese in open public in Beijing”.

In a series of tweets, the Chinese diplomat said: “Fake news! The fight was in Quanzhou, not Beijing. All are Chinese, no Pakistani. The man lying on ground is husband who attacked two brothers of his wife with a knife. The two brothers were trying to restrain him. One brother’s hand got cut & got several stitcheslater.” In another tweet, he said: “I regret to learn about death of Usama Ahmad Khan. According to police, he committed suicide by drowning in a river due to personal reasons. This was recognized by his family &Pakistan Embassy official. He sent a message before his death, ‘please forgive me everyone’. May he RIP.” The Chinese diplomat further clarified that no one was murdered in the incident.

In a related development, the Foreign Office of Pakistan Monday dismissed the viral report on the social media about murder of Pakistani student Usama Ahmed Khan at a Chinese university as “fake news”, and urged all to exercise caution and avoid sensationalism. Foreign Office spokesman Dr Muhammad Faisal said in fact the Pakistani student Usama, who was studying at Shenyang Jiazhu University, Liaoning Province, committed suicide. He said the mission was in close coordination with the family and would send the body to Pakistan Monday night.

Advertisement

Comments

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story