‘Pak student committed suicide, not killed in China’

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Chief of Mission (DCM) at the Chinese Embassy Zhao Lijian Monday clarified that the Pakistani student Usama Ahmed Khan had committed suicide and was not killed by some Chinese nationals in open public during a fight as was claimed in a video that went viral on the Internet.

Pakistan Defence Command, a Twitter account (@PDCMDOfficial), claimed that “21 year old Usama Ahmed Khan, belongs from Bahawalpur, went to Shenyang University for Civil Engineering, brutally killed by 2 Chinese in open public in Beijing”.

In a series of tweets, the Chinese diplomat said: “Fake news! The fight was in Quanzhou, not Beijing. All are Chinese, no Pakistani. The man lying on ground is husband who attacked two brothers of his wife with a knife. The two brothers were trying to restrain him. One brother’s hand got cut & got several stitcheslater.” In another tweet, he said: “I regret to learn about death of Usama Ahmad Khan. According to police, he committed suicide by drowning in a river due to personal reasons. This was recognized by his family &Pakistan Embassy official. He sent a message before his death, ‘please forgive me everyone’. May he RIP.” The Chinese diplomat further clarified that no one was murdered in the incident.

In a related development, the Foreign Office of Pakistan Monday dismissed the viral report on the social media about murder of Pakistani student Usama Ahmed Khan at a Chinese university as “fake news”, and urged all to exercise caution and avoid sensationalism. Foreign Office spokesman Dr Muhammad Faisal said in fact the Pakistani student Usama, who was studying at Shenyang Jiazhu University, Liaoning Province, committed suicide. He said the mission was in close coordination with the family and would send the body to Pakistan Monday night.