Plots against Muslims’ unity on the rise: PUC

Talking to media here on Friday after a meeting of "Difa-e-Harmain Al Sharifain Council, Tahir Ashrafi underlined that some elements are plotting to harm stability of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are making joint efforts for peace and stability in Yemen and Afghanistan. He underlined that enemies of Islam and Muslims had been manoeuvering to create chaos in Islamic countries. He stated that the government of Imran Khan is stable and facing no internal threat. He also lauded the government’s decision of hosting Khatam-un-Nabeyeen conference on the eve of Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH).