First meeting of Gilgit-Baltistan committee today

SKARDU: The first meeting of the committee constituted by the federal government to determine political and constitutional rights of Gilgit-Baltistan headed by Federal Minister for Kashmir and GB Affairs Ali Amin Gandapur will be held today (Monday).

The committee included federal minister law, governor GB, attorney general, secretaries of defence, foreign and Kashmir and GB affairs, GB minister for law, chief secretary and others. The committee will examine GB rights for which terms of reference (ToRs) have been already fixed by reviewing the GB Governance Order 2018 in light of the Sartaj Aziz Committee report, Supreme Court verdict on Al-Jahad Trust petition 1999, attorney general’s recommendations, status of GB in the light of UN resolutions on Kashmir and stand taken by the government of Pakistan at international level. The matter is sub judice with the Supreme Court of Pakistan and in last hearing the apex court directed the government to submit its reply.