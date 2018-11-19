Cold, dry forecast

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The city experienced cold and dry weather on Sunday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met officials said continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. They predicted mainly cold and dry weather in most parts of the country. However, rain-thunderstorm is expected at a few places in Gilgit-Baltistan.
