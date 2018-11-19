close
Mon Nov 19, 2018
MR
Monitoring Report
November 19, 2018
Indian troops martyr two youth in held Kashmir

MR
Monitoring Report
November 19, 2018

SRINAGAR: Indian troops martyred two more youth in Held Kashmir's Shopian district on Sunday, Geo News reported.

The youth were martyred during a cordon and search operation launched by the troops in the Zainpora area of the district. They have been identified as Nawaz Ahmad and Yawar Wani. The authorities have suspended internet services in the area.

Earlier this year in June, a United Nations report accused India of having used excessive force in Held Kashmir for killing and injuring civilians since 2016, as it called for an international inquiry into the accusations of rights violations.

