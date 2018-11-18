close
Sun Nov 18, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
November 18, 2018
Meezan Bank reach quarterfinals

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
November 18, 2018

LAHORE: Meezan Bank beat LTC by 8 wickets and qualified for the quarterfinals of the Lahore Corporate T20 Cricket Cup here at Model Town Whites Ground.

Scores: LTC 161 all out after 19.5 overs (Kashif Arshad 47, Abdul Ghaffar 18 and Qamar Abbas 17 Runs. Zeeshan Bank 2/28, Qaiser Naveed 2/29, Hassan Mansoor 2/33). Meezan Bank 162/2 after 18 overs (Yousaf Iftikhar 106. Nasir Mehmood 21, Yaseen Cheema 18 and M Ashraf 14*). Rabnawaz Junior and Abid Hussain were umpires and Riaz ud Din was the scorer. Later, Chief Guest Shah Nawaz Khan Zada gave man of the match award to Yousaf Iftikhar.

