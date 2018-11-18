Struggle of Ch Rehmat Ali highlighted

Rawalpindi : A programme on the life and contribution of Chaudhary Rehmat Ali, an undervalued hero of Pakistan Movement and history, was organised by Pakistani National Movement at Government Degree College for Women, Zafar-ul-haq Road, here on Saturday.

The programme started with the recitation of the few verses of Holy Quran and Naat-e-Rasool (SAW).

The chief guest of the program was M. Yousuf Aziz, president, Pakistan National Movement (PNM), along with Shahnawaz, Professor Asma (Government Viqar-un-Nisa Postgraduate College), Mohammad Hussain Tahir (Secretary Information, PNM), and Chaudhary Gulzar Ali (Secretary General PNM) were among the speakers and the guests.

Mohammed Hussain Tahir thanked the staff members, and the students for welcoming them in the college and giving them a chance to shed light on the innumerable efforts of Chaudhary Rehmat Ali in Pakistan Movement.

Shahnawaz urged the audience to acquaint themselves with the philosophy of Ch. Rehmat Ali by reading his revolutionary writings especially the pamphlet he wrote and distributed in 1933 entitled: ‘Now or Never’ in which he coined the name of our beloved homeland and stressed on the need of a separate homeland in the form of Pakistan.

Professor Asma who's also a PhD scholar of history shed light on the early childhood and education of Ch. Rehmat Ali. His beginnings were humble. He was from an underprivileged background but through constant struggle and determination, he was not only able to attain higher education from Cambridge University, England but became an important historical figure in the history of Pakistan. Ch. Gulzar Ali discussed the far-sightedness of Ch. Rehmat Ali. Before other members of The All India Muslim League were even able to decode the hidden agendas of the Hindus of the subcontinent, Ch. Rehmat Ali recognised and called out the dangers of Hindu nationalism in his critical writings.

Chief guest, M. Yousuf Aziz, invited the audience to take lessons from Ch. Rehmat Ali's life and struggles as despite opposition, he kept on highlighting the short-sightedness of The All India Muslim League before and after partition. Ch. Rehmat Ali cared for no reward or fame for his efforts and contributions. He was a true patriot.

The chief guest further laid stress on the importance of learning more about Ch. Rehmat Ali's life and works as his vision is relevant today as well. Towards the end, Dr. Shabana Amanullah (A PhD scholar and Asst. Professor Urdu of GDCW, Zafar-ul-haq Road) thanked the guests, esteemed colleagues and the students for attending the programme and hoped that students will be able to derive many lessons from the life and writing of Chaudhary Rehmat Ali.