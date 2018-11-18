close
Sun Nov 18, 2018
BR
Bureau report
November 18, 2018
PHC quashes life-term

National

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) has set aside the conviction of a man in a murder case.

A division bench comprising Justice Syed Afsar Shah and Justice Muhammad Ayub acquitted the convict Gohar Shah, a resident of Lundkhwar areas in Mardan district, after hearing arguments from both the parties and state lawyer.

The trial court had awarded life imprisonment and imposed Rs2,00 000 fine on the appellant in the murder case, which he had challenged in the PHC.

