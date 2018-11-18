Former police officer gunned down in Quetta

QUETTA: Former Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police, Naeem Kakar, was killed on Saturday after unidentified gunmen opened fire at him at Zargoon Road, police said.

Kakar was critically injured in the firing when he was returning from offering prayers and succumbed to his wounds at the Combined Military Hospital, DIG Abdul Razzaq Cheema said. The deceased police officer had served as DIG Spl Branch and on several other important assignments. Cheema. Taking notice of the incident the Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani sought a report from the inspector-general of Balochistan police. The chief minister has also directed law enforcers to ensure the swift arrest of the culprits. The incident follows the recent abduction and killing of superintendent of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Tahir Khan Dawar. The police officer had gone missing in Islamabad last month and his dead body was found in a remote area of Nangarhar province of Afghanistan earlier this week.