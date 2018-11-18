close
Sun Nov 18, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
November 18, 2018
Advertisement

Former police officer gunned down in Quetta

National

November 18, 2018

Share

QUETTA: Former Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police, Naeem Kakar, was killed on Saturday after unidentified gunmen opened fire at him at Zargoon Road, police said.

Kakar was critically injured in the firing when he was returning from offering prayers and succumbed to his wounds at the Combined Military Hospital, DIG Abdul Razzaq Cheema said. The deceased police officer had served as DIG Spl Branch and on several other important assignments. Cheema. Taking notice of the incident the Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani sought a report from the inspector-general of Balochistan police. The chief minister has also directed law enforcers to ensure the swift arrest of the culprits. The incident follows the recent abduction and killing of superintendent of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Tahir Khan Dawar. The police officer had gone missing in Islamabad last month and his dead body was found in a remote area of Nangarhar province of Afghanistan earlier this week.

Advertisement

Comments

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan