Iraq must stand firm against foreign meddlers: Khamenei

TEHRAN: Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei has slammed foreign meddling in Iraq, saying the Arab country must stand firm against its enemies.

"The way to overcome problems and counter ill-wishers' plots is to preserve national unity in Iraq, properly recognize friends from foes, stand up to the brazen enemy, rely on youths and maintain and strengthen links with the (clerical) sources (of emulation)," the leader said in a meeting with Iraqi President Barham Salih and his accompanying delegation in Tehran on Saturday.

Ayatollah Khamenei hailed the recent successful parliamentary vote in Iraq and the election of a president and a prime minister as well as the establishment of stability in the country.

Ayatollah Khamenei said the Iranian and Iraqi nations have deep-rooted, historical and remarkable bonds and hailed the Iraqi government and people's hospitality towards Iranians during Arba’een commemoration, which marks the 40th day since the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein.

He pointed to the suffering of the Iraqi people in the past and said "some ill-wishing governments and countries" now seek to deprive Iraqis of the sweet taste of their great achievement of gaining independence and prevent the restoration of peace in Iraq and the entire region.

"The only way to counter such plots is to maintain and strengthen unity among Iraqi groups, including Arabs, Kurds, Shia and Sunni," Ayatollah Khamenei stated.

He stressed the importance of properly recognising friends from foes in foreign policy and said some countries in the region and abroad bear a bitter grudge against Islam in Iraq.

They are interfering in Iraq's internal affairs, Ayatollah Khamenei said, stressing the importance of strongly resisting against them without any consideration.

Ayatollah Khamenei also emphasized that Iran and Iraq should improve relations and said, "Officials of the Islamic Republic are very determined and firm to boost cooperation with Iraq and I also deeply believe in this issue."

Khamenei noted that the two countries have great potential to strengthen cooperation and added that a "strong, independent and advanced" Iraq is very useful for Iran. During the meeting, which was also attended by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Foreign Minister Mohammed Javad Zarif, Salih said he carries a clear message that nothing can change factors linking the two nations. The Iraqi president added that Baghdad seeks to expand relations with Tehran in all sectors in line with common interests. He said Iraq would never forget Iran’s help in the fight against Takfiri terrorism. He expressed hope that Iraq would be able to enjoy Iran's cooperation and capacities in the reconstruction process of the country.

Iraq’s new President Barham Saleh made his first official visit to neighbouring Iran , calling for "a new order in the region". Saleh met his counterpart Hassan Rouhani to discuss trade, transport links and efforts to tackle dust pollution that plagues areas on both sides of the border.

"It is now time for a new order in the region that would meet the interests of all countries in it," Saleh told a Tehran news conference, according to a translation provided by Iran’s state broadcaster.

"We believe Iran has an important role to play in this new order," he added.

Saleh, a 58-year-old moderate Kurd, was elected last month to the largely ceremonial role of president.

Rouhani said the two countries aimed to boost trade from $12 billion to $20 billion.

"Security and stability in the whole region is to everyone’s benefit. We do not need any foreign interference in the region," Rouhani said.

Iran has been highly influential in Iraq since the toppling of Saddam Hussein in 2003, and was a key partner in pushing back the Islamic State group in recent years. But Iran has also been blamed for factionalism and poor governance in Iraq and its consulate in the southern city of Basra was burnt to the ground during violent protests earlier this year.