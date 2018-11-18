49th National Athletics Championships: Medals galore for Army, WAPDA

KARACHI: Army were leading the men’s and WAPDA had a tight grip over the women’s section on the penultimate day of the 49th National Athletics Championships being held at the Jinnah Stadium Pakistan Sports Complex, Islamabad on Saturday.

Army, in the men’s events, were leading with ten gold, seven silver and ten bronze medals. They were followed by WAPDA with four gold, seven silver and three bronze. Pakistan Air Force (PAF) were at the third place with one gold and two bronze medals.

Meanwhile in the women’s section, WAPDA had taken a huge lead as they had captured nine gold, nine silver and three bronze medals. They were followed by Army with four gold, five silver and three bronze. Higher Education Commission (HEC) had one gold and six bronze medals.

Pakistan’s 400m specialist and Olympian Mehboob Ali of Army snared 400m hurdles gold by clocking 50.11 seconds. This was the second gold from Mehboob in the event as he had also lifted gold in the 400m race on Friday. International Rabia Ashiq of WAPDA also continued her brilliant stint, lifting gold in the 1500m, her third in the event so far.

Olympian Najma Parveen also claimed 400m hurdles gold with a timing of 1:03.10.

Results (men’s): 200m race walk: Faizan Khan (Army) 1:42.30, Qasim Faiz (Army) 1:42.38, Mohammad Ghulfam (WAPDA) 1:43.12, 10000m: Rameez Javed Mirza (Army) 31:34.10, Sohail Amir (WAPDA) 31:45.82, Mohammad Ijaz (Army) 32:29.07, Long Jump: Shoaib Khan (WAPDA) 7.35, Adnan Jehangir (WAPDA) 7.35, Hafiz Ibrar Hussain (Army) 7.17, 110m hurdles (men): Mohammad Naeem (Army) 14.23, Mohammad Nawaz (WAPDA) 14.40, Sadam Hussain (Army, 14.66), 3000m steeple-chase: Sohail Ahmad: (Army) 9:34.25, Mohammad Naveed (Army) 9:34.59, Mohammad Amjad (PAF) 9:41.27, 400m hurdles (men): Mehboob Ali (Army) 50.11, Mohammad Nadeem (Army) 52.19, Ameer Ali (PAF) 53.24, Hammer Throw: Shakeel Ahmad (Army) 61.16, Azhar Abbas (WAPDA) 60.59, Ateeq-Ur-Rehman (Army, 57.63); Women’s events: 1500m: Rabia Ashiq (WAPDA) 5:04.92, Samabia Noreen (WAPDA) 5:14.91, Saba Yousaf (HEC) 5:18.22, 100m hurdles: Maria Maratab (Army) 15.28, Ghazala Ramzan (WAPDA) 15.45, Sehrish (HEC) 18.00, hammer throw: Nazia Kausar (WAPDA) 40.20, Saira Saleem (Army) 39.93, Sajida Nasir (WAPDA) 36.50, 5km race walk: Kanwal Faiz (Army) 32:41.64, Nirma Javed (Army) 34:40.97, Farhat Batool (Railways) 38:75.80, 400m hurdles: Najma Parveen (WAPDA) 1:03.10, Musarat Shaheen (WAPDA) 1:07.35, Shehla Manzoor (Army, 1:14.46).