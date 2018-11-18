FBR vows against tax witch-hunt

ISLAMABAD: The tax authority acknowledges the important contribution of honest taxpayers to the national cause and assures they will not face any harassment in any shape, while evaders will be dealt deservedly, a top official said Saturday.

“While the focus has been to increase the tax base and revenue collection through various measures, there is a need to bridge the trust gap between tax administration and the taxpayer,” Dr Basheerullah Khan, Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue, RTO, Rawalpindi, said talking to a delegation of Rawalpindi Islamabad Tax Bar Association (RITBA).

Khan assured the practitioners of all-out cooperation to the taxpayers and asked for proposals to improve working and mitigate problems being faced by both of them.

“Improved monitoring, using technology and closer collaboration between tax authorities around the world are helping Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) noose the evaders,” he said adding that non-filers and tax cheats would be dealt according to the law and no relaxation will be given to them.