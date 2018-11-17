close
Sat Nov 17, 2018
November 17, 2018
Khalturina bags girls junior title

Sports

November 17, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Russian girl Nadezda Khalturina emerged as champion of the ITF Pakistan Junior Tennis Championship II following the one-sided girls’ singles final here at the PTF Complex Friday.

Khalturina beat Mina Toglukdemir (Turkey) in straight sets 6-2, 6-1 to take the title.

Khalturina was in ruthless form and totally dominated the final allowing the Turkish girl to hold her serve twice in the first set and once in the second. Her cross court and sizzling down the line shots were a treat to watch.

Khalturina also won girls’ double title together with Toglukdemir as they defeated Meshkatulzahra Safi (Iran) and Sara Yigin (Germany) 6-1, 6-2.

In boys’ doubles final, Ivan Penev (Bul)/Arya Roghani (Iran) defeated Berk Ulas ENC (Turkey)/Ronan Sahni (GBR) 6-1, 3-6 (10-2). Boys’ singles final will be held today (Saturday).

Pakistan Tennis Federation President Salim Saifullah Khan graced the occasion and distributed the trophies amongst the title winners.

