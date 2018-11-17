KMU declares BDS exam results

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Medical University (KMU) has declared results for the BDS 1st professional annual examination-2018.

At seven affiliated public and private dental colleges of KMU, 312 students appeared in the examinations in which 172 were declared successful. The overall passing percentage of that exam was 55pc.

The gazette notification released by the KMU revealed that Satiha Qazi of Dental Section of Women Medical College Abbottabad secured 1st position by obtaining 604 marks while Samiha Khan of Rahman College of Dentistry and Irsa Riaz Khan of Khyber College of Dentistry, Peshawar got 2nd and 3rd positions, with 579 and 569 marks, respectively.

In the examination, the passing ratio of Khyber College of Dentistry Peshawar was 85 per cent, while that of Dental Section, Ayub Medical College, Abbottabad was 52 per cent, Dental Section Woman Medical College, Abbottabad 54 per cent, Dental Section Bacha Khan Medical College, Mardan 63per cent, KMU Institute of Dental Sciences, Kohat 69 per cent, Dental Section Abbottabad International Medical College, Abbottabad 10 per cent and Rahman College of Dentistry had 68 per cent result.