Puppeteers perform at PNCA today

Islamabad: Members of the National Puppet Theater of the Pakistan National Council of the Arts will perform for the children of twin cities, including schoolchildren, here today (Saturday).

The puppeteers featuring vibrant costumed puppets will present folktales, skits, regional dances, and national songs to provide informative entertainment to youths.

The performance will highlight various issues like health, education, environment, and social concerns to create awareness among the young generation through the visual impact of soft expressions of performing art.