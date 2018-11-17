Islamabad to host OICC meeting next year: Anser Aziz

Islamabad : Islamabad, the federal capital of Pakistan, will host the 33rd session of the Administrative Council of Organization of Islamic Capitals and Cities (OICC) and Cooperation fund the next year (2019), said Mayor of Islamabad, Sheikh Anser Aziz.

The Mayor of Islamabad has returned after attending the 32nd session, which was held in Djibouti, which was inaugurated by the Prime Minister of Djibouti Abdoulkader Kamil Mohamed.

“Mayors and representatives of member Capitals and cities of different Islamic countries would participate in the 33rd session to be hosted by Islamabad next year. During the 32nd session in Djibouti the Islamabad Metropolitan Corporation (IMC) was also made member of Financial and Administrative Committee,” Sheikh Anser said.

The committee includes representatives of municipalities of Oman, Holy City of Makah, Masqat, Ankara, Djibouti and OICC Secretariat.

Islamabad Mayor said that during the 32nd session in Djibouti it was decided to make the city of Kashan of Islamic Republic of Iran, the city of Khan Younis of the State of Palestine and Nganha Municipality of the Republic of Cameron as active members of the OICC and they will participate in the 33rd session to be held in Islamabad in 2019.

In addition the Ministry of Physical Planning, State of Khartoun, Republic of Sudan and Municipalities Union of Menieh, Republic of Lebanon will be adopted as the associate members of the council from 2019.

Reflecting on the meeting held in Djbouti Sheikh Anser Aziz said that participation in the session of Administrative Council of the OICC and Cooperation Fund would help make Islamabad a model city by utilizing expertise of cities which participated in the session.

“With mutual coordination between the municipalities of Islamic cities we can explore avenues for better development and it would be beneficial for us here in Islamabad to share and cooperate in the field of culture, technology and development process,” Sheikh Anser Aziz said.